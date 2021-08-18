Seismic Dance Event 4.0 Phase One Lineup Out Now

Anjunabeats is known for bringing some of the best, and freshest music into the realm of dance music. Their recent backing of the duo gardenstate, is no different. In case you didn’t know, gardenstate is comprised of Sweden’s Marcus Schössow & American born Matthew Felner. The pair go back quite some time, to a time when Felner was a Talent Buyer for an east-coast event production company. This company booked Schössow for his first North American show back in February of 2008, and the rest is history. It was thanks to this chance meeting that the two came together based on their affinity of deep progressive melodic music. It was then that gardenstate was born. Today, we bring you a a brand new single, ‘1995‘, debuting as the first single on the upcoming album.