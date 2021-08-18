Seismic Dance Event 4.0 Phase One Lineup Out Now
Seismic Dance Event, the dance world’s premiere boutique house and techno music festival, returns to Austin, TX November 12-14 with its 4.0 lineup that features a star-studded roster of international DJs and producers including Bonobo, Black Coffee, Damien Lazarus, Jamie Jones and Dom Dolla, among other luminaries. They’ll be joined by dozens more at including global electronic music’s rising talent such as Nina Kravis, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Pan-Pot.musicfestnews.com
