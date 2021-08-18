iQOO 8 Pro’s E5 LTPO OLED screen wins DisplayMate’s best smartphone display award and A+ rating

In the second half of 2021, a lot of unexpected flagships hitten the market. Among them, there is the first Qualcomm phone: manufactured by Asus, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is born to let Qualcomm’s fans try all the new technologies for Snapdragon processors in advance. Recently, Asus also came up with the ROG Phone 5s, an upgrade of the ROG Phone 5. And if you are searching for another of the most powerful phones out there, you can also opt for the newly-announced iQOO 8 Pro. If you want to know which is the most complete flagship killer for gamers and power users, you are in the right place: this is a comparison between the specifications of these three beasts.