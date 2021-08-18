Cancel
Samsung Galaxy A53 may sport a 64MP main camera

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
Cover picture for the articleSamsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G earlier this year and now it has taken off covers from the Galaxy A52s 5G, which comes with an improved processor. A fresh report by GalaxyClub.nl has revealed the megapixel count of the main camera of Galaxy A53, which is expected to replace the A52 series next year.

