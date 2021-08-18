Planning for Death Without Getting Creepy

— No one wants to think about all the details for the end of life. While we all know it’s coming, the reality of it coming to us as individuals leaves us feeling fractured. There seems to be an innate desire to live forever and never leave the people we love. The truth is, we are all destined for the grave. And while we can leave a positive mark on the world we live in, we cannot act as if death will never happen. On the one hand, you don’t want to become obsessed with it, and on the other hand, you don’t want to ignore it either.