Obituaries

Kenneth Mark Zetsell Lamb Sr.

By Staff
Houghton Lake Resorter
 8 days ago

Kenneth Mark Zetsell Lamb Sr., 71, Nashville, TN, died May 24, 2021, at Summit Medical Center, Hermitage, TN. A Celebration Of Life will be held Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at 701 Maple Valley Rd, St. Helen. Cremation has taken place. He was born March 22, 1950, in Detroit, to...

