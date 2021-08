The massive and ongoing loss of biodiversity comprises a social and environmental emergency that the world’s governments must urgently address. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) global assessment has warned that biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history. To this end, the 15th Conference of Parties (COP 15) for Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Kunming, China this October will focus on developing a post-2020 global biodiversity framework to replace the 2011–2020 Strategic Plan for Biodiversity (including the Aichi Biodiversity Targets). Given the failure to meet previous policy targets, how can the global scientific community provide strong science-based evidence to improve biodiversity conservation as well as address conflicts with the demands of an increasing human population?