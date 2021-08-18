'Extreme fire conditions': Sierra state parks ban all campfires until December

Some of Lake Tahoe’s biggest campgrounds have banned campfires outright for the rest of the season, according to California State Park officials in the Sierra Nevada region. Fire restrictions have been in place throughout the Tahoe Basin since June, with many fire districts prohibiting solid wood and charcoal fires at residences. On red flag days, fire restrictions are elevated so that no burning of any kind is allowed. Fire danger is so severe on these days, that any and all types of outdoor open flames, including gas and propane grills, are banned.