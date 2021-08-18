Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'Extreme fire conditions': Sierra state parks ban all campfires until December

By Julie Brown
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Some of Lake Tahoe’s biggest campgrounds have banned campfires outright for the rest of the season, according to California State Park officials in the Sierra Nevada region. Fire restrictions have been in place throughout the Tahoe Basin since June, with many fire districts prohibiting solid wood and charcoal fires at residences. On red flag days, fire restrictions are elevated so that no burning of any kind is allowed. Fire danger is so severe on these days, that any and all types of outdoor open flames, including gas and propane grills, are banned.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Camping#California State Parks#Campfires#Weather#Forest Service#Sfgate#The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
California StateThe Mendocino Voice

USFS to close Mendocino National Forest and other Northern California forests to public Aug. 22 – Sept. 6 due to “extreme fire conditions”

MENDOCINO Co., 8/20/21 — The United States Forest Service is temporarily closing the Mendocino National Forest and eight other national forests in Northern California beginning on August 22 and lasting through September 6 due to forecasts of extreme fire conditions. In addition, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing wildlife areas adjacent to these forests.
Washington StateFOX 28 Spokane

Equestrian area of Riverside State Park closed down due to fire danger

SPOKANE, Wash. – The equestrian campground area of Riverside State Park is being closed down to mitigate the risk of fire incidents, according to Washington State Parks. Trails 100 through 108 will be closed to equestrian use. However, there are other trails open that can accommodate horse trailers and can be used to access the remaining areas of the trail system.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Thursday, August 12, 2021 Updates - Current Situation: With storm cells expected over the fire areas today, extreme fire conditions exist as outflow winds can push the fire in any direction

Progression map for the Monument Fire for Thursday, August 12. August 12, 2021 - Current Situation: Last night, crews battled active fire throughout the night. On the west side, crews completed a firing operation from the dozer line down to SR-299, removing fuels from the highway up the fire’s edge. This will help to prevent future spot fires near Burnt Ranch. Firefighters continued to experience short-range spotting across containment lines on the southern flank of the fire due to 15-20 mph wind gusts experienced overnight. Dark, smoke-filled skies and rugged terrain challenged fire crews on the southeast side as the fire pushed beyond containment lines. The fire grew over a mile burning eastward over the Hayfork Divide.
Columbia County, OR987thebull.com

Motor Vehicles and Campfires Banned in Tillamook State Forest

With the fire danger rising across northwest Oregon, the state Department of Forestry announced a ban on using motorized vehicles and campfires. They’re prohibited on the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest and state forest lands in the Sunday Creek area of Yamhill County and in Columbia County around Camp Wilkerson. The ban took effect today, Wednesday, August 11th.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

State Wild Fire Conditions Expected to Continue

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public News) – North Dakota may not have the massive wildfires being seen in other states this summer, but officials say it has been busy none-the-less. Lezlee Johnson is the Forestry and Fire Management Team Leader with the North Dakota Forest Service. She says the state saw...
HobbiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Campfires banned at most High Sierra campgrounds through summer and fall

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Campfires are no longer allowed at state parks in much of the High Sierra, including the areas around Lake Tahoe and Truckee, until at least December. On Tuesday, the leader of State Parks’ Sierra District,...
Butte County, CAactionnewsnow.com

PG&E to cut power for 18 counties due to extreme fire weather conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed that it is in the process of implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The power shutoff will affect about 51,000 customers in small portions of 18 counties focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley, and the North Bay mountains.
Inyo County, CAinyocounty.us

INYO COUNTY TEMPORARILY BANS CAMPFIRES AND OPEN FLAMES IN COUNTY-MANAGED CAMPGROUNDS

INYO COUNTY, August 20, 2021 – Due to extreme fire danger, limited firefighting resources, and ongoing drought, today the Inyo County Board of Supervisors ordered fire restrictions in County-managed campgrounds until further notice. The County-managed campgrounds affected by this order include: Pleasant Valley; Baker Creek; Tinnemaha; Taboose; Portuguese Joe; Independence; and, Diaz Lake. The County fire restrictions do not apply to County campgrounds managed by a concessionaire or to privately-owned campgrounds.
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

Unfavorable Forecast Threatens Caldor Fire in the Sierra Range

The Caldor Fire in the Sierra Range continues jumping barriers as it heads toward Lake Tahoe, forcing more evacuations in its path. Low humidity and high winds are just two of the obstacles facing the 2,100 firefighters now battling the fire. It’s not the largest fire in the state, but...
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

South Lake Tahoe could see evacuation warning as Caldor Fire nears

- Evacuations: Get the latest info from the U.S. Forest Service and from a map posted by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Aug. 25, 5:15 p.m. Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service gave an update on the Caldor Fire on Wednesday night. The blaze has reached 126,182 acres with 11% containment as of this evening.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Campfire bans lifted across Jackson Hole

Open, human-tended flames will legally return to the landscape after a nearly two-month-long, drought-induced ban on campfires outside of grates at designated campgrounds. Restrictions put in place the last week of June will be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to a special order signed by Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor. Neighboring land managers, such as Grand Teton National Park, will follow suit.
Placerville, CAMercury News

Map: Caldor Fire prompts Sierra Nevada evacuation order

A wildfire burning in rugged terrain has prompted evacuation orders southeast of Placerville. The Caldor Fire was estimated at 6,500 acres on Tuesday morning — up from 2,261 on Monday evening, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. A perimeter map released later Tuesday indicated it was more than 10,000 acres.
California Statecbslocal.com

California Wildfires Lead To Air Quality Alerts In 7 States

(CNN) — Seven western states are under air quality alerts due to raging wildfires, which have forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed hundreds of homes. The 92 large wildfires currently burning in the US have scorched more than 2.5 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and their smoke has put thousands under poor air quality alerts.
Janesville, CAPosted by
The New York Times

Dixie Fire Threatens Towns in Sierra Nevada Foothills

Firefighters work to protect a home from the Dixie Fire after it reached Janesville, Calif. early Tuesday morning Aug. 17, 2021. (Christian Monterrosa/The New York Times) The Dixie fire, the second-largest in California’s recorded history, was wheeling Tuesday morning toward one of the biggest urban targets in its path: The city of Susanville, population 15,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy