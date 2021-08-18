Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Pittman looks to build on Year 1 success

By WholeHogSports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Few second-year coaches inspire great optimism after a 3-7 season. But at Arkansas, it's all about perspective. The two previous seasons yielded a combined four wins, including none in Southeastern Conference play, so last season's showing under Sam Pittman was a significant jump. Along with the victories over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee, the Razorbacks lost three other games — to Auburn, LSU and Missouri — by three or fewer points.

