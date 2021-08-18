Dr. Roach: What’s the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

Dear Dr. Roach: My question concerns the benefits and risks of taking oral estrogen following removal of ovaries and uterus due to my concerns about ovarian cancer. I have recovered well from having this laparoscopic-robotic surgery. I am a healthy 69-year-old with a family history of ovarian cancer (mother) and breast cancer (mother and sister). The genetic testing ordered by my primary care doctor was negative for BRCA1 and 2 mutations. The specialist recommended removing the uterus at the same time since it would give me the option of taking oral estrogen, which could have many benefits. I have not decided on taking estrogen yet. I am concerned whether that would increase my risk of breast cancer and if there are other risks to consider.