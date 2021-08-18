Padres' Yu Darvish: Plays catch Tuesday
Manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that Darvish (back) is playing catch, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Darvish landed on the shelf with lower-back tightness over the weekend, so the fact he was never shut down from throwing bodes well for his recovery. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to be activated during the upcoming series against the Dodgers, which begins Aug. 24, though it's uncertain if he'll be ready to pitch by that point.www.cbssports.com
