How do high-income mobile games cleverly implant rewarded video ads?

The gaming industry has achieved unprecedented growth since last year due to social distancing mandates and stay-at-home restrictions. And as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant leads to the reimposition of social distancing mandates in many locales, we think gaming stocks Skillz (SKLZ) and Ubisoft (UBSFY (OTC:UBSFY)) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Keep reading to find out.Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in San Francisco is a technology company that enables game developers to monetize their content through fun and fair multiplayer competition. In comparison, Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY) produces, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide.