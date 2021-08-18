How do high-income mobile games cleverly implant rewarded video ads?
[GameLook special manuscript, please indicate the source for reprinting]. GameLook reports/In a free game, there are usually only two ways to monetize: Either pay through in-app purchases, or choose to monetize through advertising. For a long period of time, ultra-casual games have completely adopted the advertising monetization model, displaying as many ads as possible in the shortest time (the long-term retention of such games is very low). The “bigger” games designed for the long-term focus mainly on in-app purchases.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0