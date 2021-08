The Rangers placed infielder Brock Holt and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz on the COVID-19-related injured list, per a club announcement. Lefty Wes Benjamin and first baseman Curtis Terry are up from the taxi squad to fill spots on the active roster, but the Rangers will play Monday’s game with a 25-man active roster. Texas also scratched catcher Jonah Heim due to COVID protocols and will start Jose Trevino behind the dish instead, per an additional announcement. Heim has not yet been placed on the COVID-related injured list.