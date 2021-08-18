County works to finalize purchase of two Tioga Street properties
ITHACA, NY -- On Aug. 10, The Downtown Facilities Committee gathered to consider a resolution to acquire the properties at 300 North Tioga St. and 308 North Tioga St. for the future construction of a downtown Ithaca County Governmental Office Building. The meeting, which also considered the environmental impact of eventual construction, comes on the heels of several months of negotiation between Tompkins County and the property owners of the two land parcels.www.ithaca.com
