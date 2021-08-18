Cancel
Baby Safety Month Goes Global - Annual time to focus on unique safety needs of babies and young children expands to reach families across the globe

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) today announced Baby Safety Month, marked annually each September in the U.S., will for the first time in its three-decade history be recognized globally this year. New partnerships with four international organizations will help raise worldwide awareness of critical baby safety guidance for parents and caregivers.

