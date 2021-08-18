LGE completes new SOLLiD Cabinetry facility in Chandler
LGE Design Build, a full-service design and general contracting firm and winner of AZ RED 2021 General Contractor of the Year, recently completed construction on a new 251,000 square-foot custom cabinetry office, warehouse and manufacturing facility in Chandler, Ariz. SOLLiD Cabinetry, located at 2615 E Germann Road, is situated on 17 acres of land at the corner of Gilbert and Germann Roads. LGE Design Group served as the architect and interior designer.azbigmedia.com
