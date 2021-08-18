Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chandler, AZ

LGE completes new SOLLiD Cabinetry facility in Chandler

azbigmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLGE Design Build, a full-service design and general contracting firm and winner of AZ RED 2021 General Contractor of the Year, recently completed construction on a new 251,000 square-foot custom cabinetry office, warehouse and manufacturing facility in Chandler, Ariz. SOLLiD Cabinetry, located at 2615 E Germann Road, is situated on 17 acres of land at the corner of Gilbert and Germann Roads. LGE Design Group served as the architect and interior designer.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Business
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Gilbert, AZ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Service Design#Az Red 2021#General Contractor Of#Lge Design Group#Sollid Cabinetry#Lge Design Build
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour despite Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.

Comments / 1

Community Policy