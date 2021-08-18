Atrium Health facility approved; town addresses mask mandate

CORNELIUS – The first piece coming to the nearly 100-acre Atrium Health property in town was unanimously approved by the Cornelius Board of Commissioners Aug. 16. Coming to the south side of the former Augustalee site along U.S. 21/Statesville Road is a two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility that will house professional and general medical office uses. Though Deputy Town Manager Wayne Herron calls the structure’s plans “a pretty good-looking building,” how the stormwater pond is designed particularly stands out. Since those typically are built on the lowest part of construction sites, it will be front and center along Statesville Road, but with a fountain and walking trail around it.