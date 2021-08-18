Universal Pure Announces West Coast Facility Expansion in Southern California, Establishing a Nationwide Network of High Pressure Processing Facilities

Over the course of the past 10 years, there has been quite the population explosion in Texas. With a surge of more than 4 million residents during that time, more families and companies are relocating to the Lone Star state. The increase in home prices and rising costs of building materials, appliances, and labor in the past year indicate a severe shortage of oriented strand board (OSB) supply. According to a press release from Martco L.L.C (RoyOMartin), Corrigan OSB is stepping up to meet this increased demand with the addition of a new facility.