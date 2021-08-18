Cancel
The owner of Politico is said to be seeking $1

By charrislockwood
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxel Springer already has a partnership with Politico as a joint owner in Politico Europe.Credit…Daniel Rosenbaum for The New York Times. Politico, the Washington news site popular with Beltway power brokers, is seeking as much as $1 billion in a potential deal with the German publishing giant Axel Springer. Led...

Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s three big challenges

FREUDIAN SIC — From a transcript of Speaker NANCY PELOSI’s remarks Tuesday afternoon on the House floor released by her office: “This legislation will be the biggest and perhaps most [consequential] initiative that any of us have ever undertaken in our official lives.”. What Pelosi actually said: "This legislation will...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden faces 3 big questions on Afghanistan

HAPPENING SOON: President JOE BIDEN will speak about the situation in Afghanistan at 1 p.m. Three big questions hang over today’s Afghanistan coverage:. 1) How many Americans are still awaiting evacuation in Afghanistan? The White House still can’t say. Asked directly by CNN this morning, WH comms director KATE BEDINGFIELD did not have a specific answer, but said that outreach is ongoing to try to get a more accurate picture. More from Quint Forgey.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Obama douses D.C.’s party scene

— A WSJ scoop that casts perhaps the harshest light yet on the administration’s performance, by Vivian Salama: “An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document.
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Fear grips the Capitol again

UNFOLDING ON CAPITOL HILL — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating an “active bomb threat” from a man in a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Library of Congress. — Law enforcement officers from the FBI, Capitol Police and MPD are on the scene and have deployed snipers, per the AP.
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Axel Springer reportedly in talks to buy ownership stake in Politico

Axel Springer is in talks to buy an ownership stake in Washington-based news publisher Politico, according to a report late Monday. The deal talks may include a full buyout of Politico, The Wall Street Journal said, citing anonymous sources. The talks could also fall through. Axel Springer declined to comment....
Businessbizjournals

Politico eyes selling stake in the company to a familiar partner

D.C.-area publisher Politico is discussing selling a stake in the company to German publisher Axel Springer SE, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal is not finalized — but could also entail Axel Springer buying the entirety of the local company, the WSJ reports, citing sources familiar with the talks.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Axel Springer in Talks for a Possible Full Buyout of Politico (Report)

German publisher Axel Springer SE is in discussions to buy an ownership stake in Washington, D.C.-based publisher Politico, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal could potentially include a full buyout, the report said, but the talks have not been finalized and the deal could still fall through. Representatives for both companies did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How the White House wants to spin the fall of Kabul

President JOE BIDEN, July 8: “The Taliban is not … the North Vietnamese army. … There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of … the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.”. Today, the fall of Kabul appears imminent....
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Dems’ difficult Friday the 13th

A mid-August Friday afternoon in Washington should be a slow news day: the 90-something air thick with humidity, lawmakers back home on recess, everybody readying to start their weekend a few hours earlier than scheduled. True to form, most of that’s playing out today. But this is also Friday the...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The Taliban marches on

BREAKING — “Census shows U.S. is diversifying, white population shrinking,” AP. TWITTER IS REAL LIFE? — The White House had GAIL, “a mom, business owner, and Type 1 diabetic,” take over their Twitter account this morning to call for action on prescription drug prices. President JOE BIDEN was scheduled to deliver remarks about this at 11:15 a.m., but he hasn’t started yet.
Pittsburgh, PApaydayreport.com

In Memory of Brett Norman as POLITICO Moves Towards Unionizing

PITTSBURGH, PA. – When I saw a tweet last week from Axios that announced POLITICO’s staff was close to pushing for union recognition, I had been sick and bedridden for days and immediately found myself shouting “Yes! Yes! Yes!”. Immediately, I found myself thinking of my friend Brett Norman, who...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s summer squeeze

PELOSI FACES DOWN THE MODS — Speaker NANCY PELOSI is calling the House back from summer recess Aug. 23 to vote on the party’s $3.5 trillion budget, but she has a problem: Six moderate House Democrats, our ace House reporters Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle report, have indicated that they’ll oppose the fiscal blueprint unless the speaker puts the Senate-passed BIF up for a vote at the same time.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post's Philip Bump downplays New York's updated COVID death count following Cuomo's resignation

Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump downplayed New York's jarring update to its data of coronavirus deaths. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn into office on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, acknowledged on Wednesday that there were nearly 12,000 COVID deaths that were not counted by the Cuomo administration, going from 43,400 to 55,400, based on death certificates that were submitted to the CDC.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Chris Christie Torches ‘Incompetent’ Biden And ‘Lying’ Press Sec Jen Psaki For Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan troop withdrawal. “Guy, even though what’s happening in Afghanistan is tragic and I’m not trying to diminish it, this goes to the basic incompetence of the by administration and this president and it undercut everything Biden promised in the election. He was going to restore competence, in his view, to the White House. This is an incompetent administration led by an incompetent president, supported by a marginalized and incompetent vice president and a staff that cares only about spreading liberalism throughout this country. And that’s it, Guy. There’s no other conclusion to come to. And really, in many respects, the country is going to turn out to have been fortunate that it’s been displayed this early in the Biden administration so we can begin to take much more aggressive steps against this administration with the midterms coming up in 2022.”

