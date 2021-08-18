Cancel
Universal Pure Announces West Coast Facility Expansion in Southern California, Establishing a Nationwide Network of High Pressure Processing Facilities

Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIRA LOMA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Universal Pure, the market leading provider of High Pressure Processing (“HPP”) and food safety solutions across the cold chain, expands to the West Coast with the opening of a new processing facility in Southern California. Opening early Fall 2021, the 30,000 square feet...

www.timesunion.com

