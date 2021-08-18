Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $341.94 Million
Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Constellation has a market cap of $341.94 million and $8.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0