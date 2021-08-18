Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $341.94 Million

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Constellation has a market cap of $341.94 million and $8.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellation#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Conste11ation#Cryptocompare#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy