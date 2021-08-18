Baby Safety Month Goes Global - Annual time to focus on unique safety needs of babies and young children expands to reach families across the globe

School is starting up once again which means school supplies, new clothes, and of course, well-child visits, sports physicals, and vaccination updates, but what about eye exams? August happens to be Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. During a well-visit, your child’s healthcare provider will usually do a vision screening, but the American Optometric Association estimates that vision screenings miss up to 75% of children with vision problems. They recommend getting your child’s first comprehensive eye exam with an optometrist at 6 months of age. Children then should receive additional eye exams at 3 years of age, and just before they enter kindergarten or the first grade and then every other year. If you suspect something is wrong with your child’s vision, trust your gut, and don’t wait. Talk to your pediatrician or family doctor about your concerns. Sometimes vision problems can affect learning, so the sooner a problem is treated the better.