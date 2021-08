6:35 pm ET—Starting this one early today! An absolutely gorgeous day along the Lakeshore as Toronto FC play host to New England Revolution, a side they got the better of seven games ago — Javier Perez’s first match in charge of the club. Since that day, the Revs are unbeaten, winning five out of six games over that span. TFC, meanwhile, have yet to lose since returning home to BMO Field, so we’re in for a draw...right? Another draw!? Let’s hope not, and TFC have a rabbit in their hat and can pull off an upset and inch closer towards the playoffs!