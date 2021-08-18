Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CIENCE Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Time

Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine announced today that CIENCE is No. 588 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America. CIENCE was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 817 percent. “We are incredibly proud and honored to...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Europe#Prweb#Cmo#The 2021 Inc 5000#Cience Com#Linkedin#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Related
BusinessTimes Union

Indianapolis-Based Lucid Services Group Named #887 Inc. 5000 List

Award Recognizes the Nation’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies. Lucid Services Group announced today it has been ranked number 887 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies. The prestigious annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The complete list of honorees was announced online on Tuesday at http://www.inc.com/inc500 in an interactive list that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.
BusinessTimes Union

Toronto-Based IT Managed Services Provider Coreio Names Rob Muroff as CEO

RBC Veteran Promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Guide Company’s Global Strategic Growth. Coreio Inc. (http://www.coreio.com) today announced that Chief Operating Officer Rob Muroff has been named CEO, effective immediately. For 40 years, Coreio has worked with numerous clients across a broad range of industries including financial services by bringing people, process, and technology together to build novel solutions for critical business problems. Rob joined the company in 2016 after nearly 15 years at RBC, where he held a number of senior-level technical and leadership positions. He holds a BA from Western University and an MA from Wayne State University. Stephen Baird continues as Coreio’s CTO, extending an impressive 20-year relationship working together with Rob. Stephen has a broad range of infrastructure expertise and continues to lead Coreio’s overall strategy and focus on solutions that enable clients to focus on their business priorities.
BusinessTimes Union

The Save Mart Companies Partners with Swiftly For Digital Platform to Unlock New Revenue and Increase Customer Loyalty

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. SWIFTLY®, the leading digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build loyalty, today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, that operates 203 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. The partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities and increased digital experiences for its customers across all stores.
SoftwareTimes Union

NXTsoft and Finn AI Partner to Deliver Frictionless AI-Driven Customer Service Experience to Financial Institution Customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in comprehensive, secure API connectivity for fintechs and financial institutions and Vancouver, BC-based Finn AI (finn.ai), a company that builds conversational AI for banks and credit unions to improve their digital customer experience on mobile, online, and call center channels, today announced an API partnership to remove any roadblocks for financial institutions that want to enhance their current customer service experience.
BusinessTimes Union

The Globee® Awards Issues Call for Chief Executive Officers, Management & Executives, and Individual Professional Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
Businessrestaurantdive.com

Sweetgreen acquires automated restaurant company Spyce

Sweetgreen plans to acquire Spyce, a Boston-based restaurant company that uses a fully automated kitchen to create healthy bowls and salads, according to a press release. A purchase price for the acquisition, which is expected to close in the third quarter, was not disclosed. The fast casual salad chain intends...
SoftwareTimes Union

DriverReach Accelerates Growth Across Customers, Employees, Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. DriverReach, the leading Recruiting and Retention Management software for the trucking industry, announced today significant growth over the first half of 2021 as it pertains to customers, employees and revenue. The significant growth DriverReach is experiencing is attributed to the ongoing success its customers are...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Cloud Project Portfolio Management

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.4 Billion Global Market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
WorldTimes Union

Tiny Singapore Surpasses Giant China in Race to Acquire Overseas Real Estate in Some Markets: Juwai IQI

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Although tiny Singapore’s GDP is about 2.3% of the size of China’s US$14.7 trillion economy, investors from the much smaller nation invested about one-third more into Australian residential and commercial real estate in both the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years. We use the latest data from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) to illuminate the change and its implications.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy