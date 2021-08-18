Cancel
TechConnect West Virginia wins $125,000 FAST grant

By Christian Meffert
WBOY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — TechConnect West Virginia has won a $125,000 grant to aid small research and development businesses win other federal grants. The company partnered with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and was rewarded with the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program (FAST) grant by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). With this grant, they wish to support smaller businesses by helping them apply and receive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) grants.

