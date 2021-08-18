Cancel
Leelanau County, MI

Leelanau County Has Largest Gap Between Meal Cost and SNAP Benefits in the Nation

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

A recent study found a shocking connection between Leelanau County and SNAP benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VFyq_0bUl8Yu000

The Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based research nonprofit, found that in 2020 the average meal in Leelanau County was 68% more than the SNAP benefit received.

“We live in the most beautiful county, but there’s a lot of people that can’t take advantage of the benefits because they’re just trying to make it by day by day,” said HelpLink Leelanau Director Jennifer Watkins.

HelpLink Leelanau is an organization that connects people who are struggling in the county with resources they need everyday.

“We work with other local charities and try to help navigate the ways of life for them, not only to provide a short term fix, but also to help them become sustainable in the long term,” said Watkins.

This latest study says the average cost of a meal in Leelanau County is $6.16, and the maximum SNAP Benefits a person gets is $1.97.

HelpLink says that matches with what they see.

“If they’re covering their housing costs, they’re coming short on utilities, and especially goods and stuff that comes after you’ve paid the bills,” said Watkins. “We don’t have a big gap there for food and outside expenses.”

One of those resources HelpLink is connected with is the Empire Area Food Pantry, who has actually seen a decrease in people utilizing their services, mainly because of Covid-19.

“A lot of our clients are older, single family,” said Food Manager Bill Meserve. “It seems to be our biggest draw is our older folks.

HelpLink says the type of population in the county could also be a factor with food insecurity.

“There’s a lot of different income variances I would say in our county, and benefits are pretty generic depending on where they’re at,” said Watkins.

And food insecurity, that may be an issue that continues.

“Other than housing and low cost housing, I think that’s the greatest is making sure that people have food security,” said Watkins.

If you or someone you know needs help, HelpLink Leelanau is open on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:00.

9&10 News

9&10 News

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com
