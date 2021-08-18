Shadows (DOWS) Price Up 94.2% This Week
Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadows has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0