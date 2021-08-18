Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrcx#Taiwan Semiconductor#Sec#Lam Research Co#Lrcx#Sec#Huntington National Bank#Heartland Bank Trust Co#Lam Research Lrb#Ubs Group#Wells Fargo Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour despite Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy