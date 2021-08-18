Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
