FUZE Token (FUZE) One Day Volume Tops $59,021.00

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $43.31 or 0.00096590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $32,814.01 and approximately $59,021.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

