Savix Market Capitalization Reaches $334,833.39 (SVX)
Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Savix has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $334,833.39 and $472,317.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00011405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0