Beverly Hills Physicians Now Offers First FDA Approved RHA Fillers by Revance Therapeutics

It seems like lactic acid is being used in more and more skin-care formulas these days, and though it’s not new, brands are realizing how beloved and versatile the ingredient really is. For consumers, it’s lived in the shadows of its alphahydroxy acid (AHA) “big brother” glycolic acid for many years, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less significant. In fact, “lactic acid is just a lighter, gentler version of glycolic acid, and as such, it can be tolerated by a larger variety of skin types,” says New York dermatologist Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD. Here’s what to know about this buzzy beauty ingredient.