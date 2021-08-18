Cancel
World

Watch: Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, And More Realistically Portray Fight Scenes On Set Of “The Penthouse 3”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s “The Penthouse 3” released an action-packed new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with the stunt actors showing Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon how the fight scenes should play out. The two twirl around almost as if they’re dancing when they pretend to fight for 10 seconds straight. Kim Do Hyun, who is watching the fight take place with concern, comments, “It’s very fierce. I hope they don’t get hurt.”

Kim So Yeon
#Fight Scenes#Penthouse#Sbs
