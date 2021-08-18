Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Father of first American killed in Afghanistan ‘frustrated and ashamed’ of U.S. withdrawal

By Timothy Bella
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Spann had just dropped off his granddaughter at her school in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday when he grew so frustrated at the images on his cellphone that he had to pull over to the side of the road. The 73-year-old watched in horror as Afghans so desperate to escape the Taliban’s capture of their nation plunged to their deaths after trying to hold onto a U.S. military jet as it departed Kabul.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#U S#Afghans#Taliban#Americans#The World Trade Center#Cia#The Washington Post#White House#Marine#Al Qaida#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
MilitaryNew York Post

Retired SEAL’s Afghanistan exit strategy video goes viral amid Biden withdrawal

A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video to Instagram in which he pretends to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the situation in Afghanistan — taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process and offering his solution for how to extract stranded Americans.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy