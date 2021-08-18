Father of first American killed in Afghanistan ‘frustrated and ashamed’ of U.S. withdrawal
Johnny Spann had just dropped off his granddaughter at her school in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday when he grew so frustrated at the images on his cellphone that he had to pull over to the side of the road. The 73-year-old watched in horror as Afghans so desperate to escape the Taliban’s capture of their nation plunged to their deaths after trying to hold onto a U.S. military jet as it departed Kabul.www.seattletimes.com
