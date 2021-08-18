Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

With one student dead and nearly 700 quarantined with COVID, Mississippi school district opts to shut down for two week

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYJXW_0bUl5jYU00

Beginning Monday, all schools in Smith County School District will shut down for a two-week period due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, a school member said.

The decision by the school board Tuesday comes on the heels of the death of a Raleigh 8th grader over the weekend. Mkayla Robinson died just days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Board member Jay Arrington said the school board met via phone on Tuesday and voted unanimously to shut down the schools beginning Monday, Aug. 23. The board made the decision to delay the two-week shutdown until Monday so parents had time to make plans and find child care.

Unlike last year, the Mississippi Department of Education is requiring schools to offer in-person learning as the primary mode of instruction this year. Schools also stand to lose out on federal relief funding if they do not operate primarily in person, though schools are allowed to operate virtually for a time in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks or other emergency events.

The district will not be implementing virtual learning because of connectivity issues for many of their students, Arrington said. He estimates only about 25% of students in the rural district have reliable internet access.

The 2,443 student district reported 104 positive cases in students, teachers and staff and nearly 700 people quarantined on Tuesday.

He said several schools, including Mize and Taylorsville which he represents, are struggling with adequate staffing.

“We have a lot of staff that are positive or quarantined, and we cannot operate the schools,” said Arrington.

A request for comment from Superintendent Nick Hillman was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Several community members gathered at Raleigh High School Sunday morning following Robinson’s death. Among those was Pastor Ronald Wilbon, Robinson’s cousin, who spoke to the crowd. Signs stating “America please shut it down!” were propped up against the front of the school as Wilbon spoke.

Arrington said students will be making up the days during a holiday break or extending the school year.

By Kate Royals, Mississippi Today

Comments / 50

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
40K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Raleigh, MS
Education
Raleigh, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Taylorsville, MS
State
Mississippi State
Raleigh, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Mize, MS
City
Raleigh, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Raleigh High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college town reinstates mask mandate as hospital system ‘failing’ under stress of COVID-19 surge

Leaders of a Mississippi college town voted Tuesday to reinstate a mask mandate on the same day the local hospital reached its capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. By a vote of 4-3, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to require masks be worn in all indoor spaces, unless actively eating or drinking, and at outdoor gatherings where social distancing is not possible. The mandate will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the Board will revisit it during a meeting next week.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Police investigate threats made against Mississippi’s top public health doctor

Police are investigating threats made against Mississippi’s top public health officer over conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot also said Wednesday that law enforcement officers are investigating threats against the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He has been imploring people for months...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi hires army of medical workers to help hospitals with COVID-19 surge; governor says feds likely to repay $80M price tag

More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers were starting to deploy to 50 Mississippi hospitals Tuesday to help with staffing shortages as the state continues dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said 808 nurses, three certified nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi still on fire with COVID-19; more coronavirus new cases so far in August than prior six months combined

Mississippi again reported thousands of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and more than 100 additional deaths, the state reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 3,291 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi casino requires COVID-19 vaccine for all employees: ‘We’re not going to compromise on caring’

A Mississippi casino has become the latest business in the state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its employees. The Scarlet Pearl casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is requiring all of its more than 800 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical condition that precludes vaccination, according to Ben Koff, the casino’s senior vice president of marketing. Koff said employees face a Friday deadline to receive at least the first vaccination, and more than 90% had done so Tuesday.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After shocking murder of elderly woman, Mississippi town offers $9,999 reward for information on her killer

Investigators in Mississippi are hoping a $9,999 reward will spark information that will lead to the arrest of the person who killed an elderly woman earlier this month. Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information in the Aug. 12 slaying of 77-year-old Judy Baxter, who was found dead inside her home, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana’s biggest hospital system tells employees to get COVID-19 shot or find another job

Louisiana’s largest hospital system, Ochsner Health, said Tuesday that it is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29. The announcement came a day after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration; and as the state health department announced 3,814 new confirmed or probable cases statewide.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Fellow drivers mourn loss of Mississippi school bus driver who died of COVID-19

A procession of approximately 25 school buses departed the bus terminal on Lynda Lee Drive in Natchez at 10:30 Friday escorted by law enforcement. They made their way past each school in the Natchez Adams School District, Frazier, McLaurin, Susie B. West, Natchez Early College, Freshman Academy, Natchez High School Morgantown and the Braden Administration Building.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippians hospitalized after ingesting livestock drugs as they self treat COVID-19; State warns animal drugs can be highly toxic to people

The Mississippi Health Department is warning people not to use livestock medicine to try to treat COVID-19, after poison-control centers received calls about some ingesting it and becoming ill, including two people who were hospitalized. Meanwhile, as Mississippi continues seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, state health officer Dr....
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These are Mississippi’s best counties for retirees

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

Comments / 50

Community Policy