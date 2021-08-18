Cancel
Padres' Chris Paddack: Nearing mound work

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Manager Jayce Tingler said Paddack (oblique) could throw off a mound soon, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Paddack has been throwing off flat ground for nearly two weeks, and he's nearly ready to resume mound work. The 25-year-old is eligible to be activated off the injured list but remains without a timeline for his return. The right-hander may also require a rehab assignment before rejoining San Diego's starting rotation.

