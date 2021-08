The Oakland A’s are in the Windy City for four games, but last night they lost the opener to the Chicago White Sox. On Tuesday they’ll look to even up the series. The A’s turn to their ace starter, Chris Bassitt. The Hound is hot over his last three appearances, totaling 20 innings with just one run allowed, 21 strikeouts, and three walks, but those games came against weak competition (Angels, Rangers, Indians). Now he’ll get a tougher test in the White Sox, who are first place in the AL Central and Top 10 in the majors in runs-per-game.