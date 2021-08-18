Padres' Yu Darvish: Plays catch Tuesday

Yu Darvish got his start in the MLB after accepting the highest bidding offer from the Texas Rangers in 2011; he would make his MLB debut in 2012. Darvish was an All-Star his first three years in the league, and led all SP in Ks during 2013 with 277. Darvish was forced to miss the entirety of the 2015 season and some of the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but would come back in 2017 to once again be voted to play in the midsummer classic game.