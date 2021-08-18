Lady Scots edge 71st 3-2 to open season

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team grinded out a tight 3-2 win over Seventy-First to open its season Tuesday night.

“I am proud of the girls — they fought hard for the win,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “Out ball control suffered tonight and we couldn’t get into a defensive position that allowed us to make the plays we needed to. There were a few times we got ourselves back into the game and we would miss a serve or have a bad pass that threw us out of rhythm and we couldn’t recover. As a team, we know what we need to work on moving through the season.”

The Lady Scots (1-0) jumped ahead early, winning the first set 25-20. But then, the Lady Falcons responded to take the second set 25-16 to level the match.

Scotland edged the third set 26-24 and Seventy-First equalized yet again in the fourth set 25-23.

But in the fifth and deciding set, the Lady Scots closed out the win, taking the set 15-9.

Next up for Scotland is a return trip to Seventy-First on Aug. 24.

