Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A Break Has Been Found In One of the Milky Way's Spiral Arms

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese four nebulae (star-forming clouds of gas and dust) are known for their breathtaking beauty: the Eagle Nebula (which contains the Pillars of Creation), the Omega Nebula, the Trifid Nebula, and the Lagoon Nebula. In the 1950s, a team of astronomers made rough distance measurements to some of the stars in these nebulae and were able to infer the existence of the Sagittarius Arm. Their work provided some of the first evidence of our galaxy's spiral structure. In a new study, astronomers have shown that these nebulae are part of a substructure within the arm that is angled differently from the rest of the arm.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral Galaxy#The Milky Way#Milky Way Galaxy#European Space Agency#Caltech#Gaia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyThe Next Web

Watch NASA’s stunning new panorama of the Martian landscape

NASA’s Perseverance rover may be hogging the headlines, but its predecessor is also capturing new insights about Mars. Since August 2012, the Curiosity buggy has been studying whether the red planet could have once supported microbial life. To mark the rover’s ninth year on Mars, NASA has created a 360-degree...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
Earth SciencePosted by
Indy100

Stonehenge rocks revealed to be nearly 2 billion years old

A newly analysed piece of Wiltshire, England’s Stonehenge puts the age of the prehistoric monument’s rocks at 2 billion years old. As a result, this revealed new insights into the monument’s impressive longevity, according to a recent study in the journal PLOS ONE. A series of investigations that allowed researchers...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Feel Old Yet? Calculator Shows How Young You Would Be on Different Planets From the Solar System

Hopefully, we all know how old we are. That’s because we have a precise idea of what a year means here on Earth. A full rotation of our planet around the Sun will last for exactly one year, or 365 days. But what happens if you’d be on another planet that’s positioned farther from our host star, and it revolves a lot slower? Yes, you’ve guessed it: you would have a different perception about the notion of a year. In other words, you would have a completely different age!
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers unexpectedly find strange planetary system where day and night look exactly the same

Astronomers have uncovered a strange new planet only 35 light years from Earth where night and day look exactly the same.The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is a gas giant six times the mass of Jupiter and is orbiting a low-mass red dwarf star over nine hundred billion kilometres from it - 6000 times more than the relatively short 151.87 million kilometres between the Earth and the Sun.Its wide orbit, and the low temperature of its red dwarf star, means that daytime looks almost the same as its night in its skies, with the star appearing as a bright red light.The...
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite CHEOPS Unexpectedly Detects a Strange Planet “Without a Known Equivalent”

The exoplanet satellite hunter CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet “without a known equivalent.”
AstronomyPosted by
NBC News

Hubble captures an ‘Einstein Ring’

A new photograph from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a stunning “Einstein Ring” billions of light-years from Earth — a phenomenon named after Albert Einstein, who predicted that gravity could bend light. The round object at the center of the photograph released by the European Space Agency is actually three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy