At some point in the not too distant future, NASA wants to put a permanent space station called Gateway in orbit around the moon. Unlike the International Space Station with its permanent astronaut residents, Gateway will mostly be a transit point, a staging area for astronauts heading to the lunar surface or, eventually, to Mars. NASA expects that Gateway will spend a lot of time empty (it may only be crewed for a total of six weeks a year), but it'll need to be ready to welcome astronauts whenever they arrive, offering a safe, warm, and air-filled space. So who's going to keep an otherwise empty space station ship-shape and Bristol fashion? Robots, that's who!