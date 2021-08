Decades of space exploration have left a shroud of space junk enveloping Earth. They’re much more than a minor inconvenience—functional satellites, space shuttles that ferry astronauts back and forth and the International Space Station (ISS) all have to dodge and weave through the detritus. Earlier this year, a gaping hole was discovered in a 58-feet-long arm of the ISS, thought to be caused by an object too tiny to track. The incident came just eight months after the ISS sidestepped another, larger piece of debris. Earth’s debris field now includes 27,000 cataloged objects—from paint chips to spent rocket stages—all which threaten to damage spacefaring investments that cost millions of dollars.