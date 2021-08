Death tech startup ‘parting stone’ has thoughtfully developed a new way to honor the ashes of loved ones after cremation. the team creates a poetic token memorial by transforming ash remains into a collection of small pebbles to be displayed or carried, rather than hidden away. solid and clean, each stone varies in shape, texture, and size — from the size of a thumbnail to that of your palm. the team at parting stone comments on the spirit of the initiative: ‘many people want to feel a connection with the remains of their departed, but they can’t because they are returned in an uncomfortable granular form. this poor experience often results in remains being stashed away in our homes, out of sight, for decades. this detached relationship with one of our most treasured possessions is tragic.’