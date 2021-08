It was a big week for smartphone privacy, at least in various ways that external forces make your location data more or less secure. On the bad side of the ledger, most 5G connections in the US today aren't actually full 5G, which means they're susceptible to the sort of stingray surveillance that the next-generation standard was supposed to prevent. On the plus side, researchers have figured out a way to prevent your carrier from knowing where you are every single time you reconnect to a cell tower. The tricky part is getting any of them to actually implement it.