Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin Just Launched a High-Style Collection With New Balance

By Francesca Krempa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd think that after winning two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics and, in doing so, shattering her own world record, Sydney McLaughlin would be ready to hit pause for a minute. But the international track superstar is slowing down any time soon. On Tuesday, New Balance revealed a brand-new collection designed in partnership with McLaughlin, indicating she's been very busy since wowing the world.

SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Posted by Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Posted by The Spun
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Posted by POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
SportsBleacher Report

Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes Last in 100m at Prefontaine Classic After Olympic Ban

In her first competitive event since missing out on the Olympics because of a suspension, Sha'Carri Richardson finished last in the Diamond League at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Competing in the women's 100 meters in a nine-runner field that included Jamaican Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah (gold), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (silver)...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

A beauty makeover worthy of an award! Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle. On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy." However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain...
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Suni Lee gets Olympic rings tattooed following medal haul at 2021 Olympics (Photo)

Suni Lee follows the Olympian tradition of getting a tattoo of the legendary Olympic Rings after her 2021 debut. Getting the Olympic Rings tattoo is a fraternal tradition. When you make it to the Olympic level, you’re a part of the bond… a part of a group of people that did everything it took to be the best at your sport, representing those aspiring to be as great as you are.
Eugene, ORWashington Post

After missing the Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson gets her shot against the world’s best

The Olympics provided a definitive answer to who is the fastest woman in the world. Over one epic week, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won three gold medals, set an Olympic record in the 100 meters and came closer by a wide margin to Florence Griffith Joyner’s 200-meter world record than anybody in more than three decades. The only feat she could not accomplish, because she did not have the chance, is beating Sha’Carri Richardson.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.

Comments / 1

