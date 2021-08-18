Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin Just Launched a High-Style Collection With New Balance
You'd think that after winning two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics and, in doing so, shattering her own world record, Sydney McLaughlin would be ready to hit pause for a minute. But the international track superstar is slowing down any time soon. On Tuesday, New Balance revealed a brand-new collection designed in partnership with McLaughlin, indicating she's been very busy since wowing the world.www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 1