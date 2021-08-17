Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen to tryout with Minnesota Wednesday

By Jack White
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdKj7_0bUl1TEu00
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

In past seasons, the Vikings often relied on Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter to make for a menacing edge rusher duo.

With Minnesota having a question mark opposite Hunter on the defensive line right now — and Griffen still being a free agent — could a reunion be imminent this offseason?

It’s not out of the question. According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson and Chris Long, the Vikings are bringing in Griffen for a tryout.

Griffen’s days as a mainstay starter might be behind him, but he could at least compete for a starting position and be a pass-rushing option in the defensive line rotation.

In the offseason of 2020, Griffen voided his contract with the Vikings. He ended up signing with the Cowboys in free agency. Then, he was traded to the Lions, where he finished out the duration of his one-year deal.

Prior to that, he played the first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, becoming one of the team’s best draft picks in recent memory. He had three seasons with double-digit sack totals. Even in 2019, his final year with Minnesota, he finished with eight sacks.

So if Griffen has something left in the tank, the Vikings may as well take a flyer on him. Let’s see if Minnesota thinks the same after the tryout.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Lions#American Football#Kstp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
Posted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
chatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
Posted by
FanSided

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
skornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
Posted by
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Has a Trade Suggestion for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings reconciled with longtime pass rusher Everson Griffen on Monday after five months of suspense on who the team might sign in addition to Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum to compete for the right defensive end job. Griffen was rumored to rejoin the Vikings for about eight months,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Everson Griffen addresses anti-Kirk Cousins tweets after rejoining Vikings

Defensive end Everson Griffen is back where he wanted to be with the Minnesota Vikings, but he will have to do some damage control before he can get settled in. In January, Griffen posted several tweets critical of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and implied that coach Mike Zimmer didn’t want the quarterback to begin with. Those tweets have since been deleted, and Griffen made clear in July that he regretted sending them.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
Posted by
The Spun

Everson Griffen Plans To Do 1 Thing After Re-Signing With Vikings

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen will make his return to the Minnesota Vikings after re-signing with his longtime team on Monday afternoon. However, he still has some answering to do for comments that he made about quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier this year. In January of 2021, Griffen took to Twitter...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

If Not Everson Griffen, Vikings Fans Have Firm Prediction for RDE

As of the third week in August, the starting right defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings is dependent on the decision to welcome Everson Griffen back to the roster. The ex-Vikings pass rusher worked out for the team earlier this week, hoping to effectuate a return to Minnesota after a one-year sabbatical with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Griffen has fences to mend – he insulted the Vikings organization and the team’s quarterback several months ago on Twitter – but would be an apt on-the-field addition to the 2021 Vikings if general manager Rick Spielman pulls the trigger. Minnesota stormed free agency this offseason, adding gobs of defensive personnel in efforts to bolster depth following a defensive undoing during the pandemic season.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Joined the Vikings for One Main Reason

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson embarked on a second act to his career, departing the desert after 10 seasons, eight Pro Bowls, and three First-Team All-Pro selections. On St. Patrick’s Day, Patrick Peterson chose the Minnesota Vikings as the destination for that next chapter. The 31-year-old was nowhere near...
NFLYardbarker

Four-time Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen expected to return to Vikings

Everson Griffen has openly said this offseason that he wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings, and it sounds like the veteran pass-rusher will get his wish. The Vikings are expected to sign Griffen barring an unexpected snag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday. Griffen worked out for Minnesota last week.
NFLUSA Today

Justin Simmons says Vikings QB Kirk Cousins plays 'really smart'

It’s typical for defenses and coaches to butter up the quarterback they are set to face each week during the NFL season. It’s only preseason, but Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is already in mid-season form in the art of praising opposing quarterbacks. “I think Kirk plays the game really...
Sporting News

Everson Griffen says he will apologize to Kirk Cousins for calling him 'ass'

After signing a one-year deal to return to the Vikings on Monday, four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen said he learned that “the grass wasn’t greener” during his 2020 season away from the team, in which he signed with the Cowboys and was subsequently traded to the Lions mid-season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy