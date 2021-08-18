Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

German originated inverter manufacturer Sunways launches single-phase on-grid inverter ranging from 7kW to 11kW

By Sunways Technologies
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman originated inverter manufacturer Sunways today unveiled STS-7~11KTL, a new single-phase inverter solution for residential power plants in Brazil, Australia, and the Philippines markets. This series includes STS-7KTL, STS-8KTL, STS-9KTL, STS-10KTL and STS-11KTL 5 models and features a Max efficiency of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.6%. STS-7~11KTL comes...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverter#German#European#Dual Mppt#Igbt#Infineon#Dsp#Texas Instruments#Wifi#Lan#Ac#Sunways Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Electronicspv-magazine.com

Transatlantic silicon battery tie-up promises ready-to-use EV products

An industrial partnership agreement between an American silicon battery materials producer and a Slovakian electric vehicle (EV) start-up promises to ensure a supply of customizable “drop-in ready” EV batteries for the world's carmakers. Group14 Technologies, based in Washington state, yesterday announced a link-up with Bratislava-headquartered InoBat which will enable the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Looking at the world’s largest solar power stations

In 2019, the top five solar parks had a combined capacity of 6.6 GWAC. Fast forward to 2021, and today’s top five total over 12.5 GWAC.The intervening Covid-19 pandemic has clearly done little to slow the explosive global growth of utility-scale solar. In three blogs in the coming weeks, the...
Technologypv-magazine.com

Growatt unveils off-grid inverter

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has unveiled the SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter for off-grid solar power systems. The device consists of a built-in MPPT charge controller, an AC charger, and an inverter with a low-frequency transformer. “It allows for surge power at three times of the rated power to support motor-type loads or inductive loads,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Additionally, thanks to its optimized product design and improvements in both software and hardware, the inverter has a longer design life and comes with a five-year product warranty as standard.”
Industrypv-magazine.com

Jinkosolar is ahead of its peers in providing two sets of supply chains

Its future- forward approach includes signing polysilicon supply deals with Wacker and building up wafer plant in Vietnam. Early last year, Jinksolar revamped its overseas investment strategy in order to minimize its vulnerability to rising U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology. This strategy includes diversifying its manufacturing base and supply chain away from China, better and longer-lasting deal with contracted polysilicon suppliers worldwide, and an overhaul of the company's aim of building ecosystem.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil hits 10 GW milestone

Brazil has reached about 10 GW of installed photovoltaic power, according to the country's solar association ABSOLAR. “We reached the 10 GW milestone of solar energy nationwide!,” the trade body stated on its Twitter account. “This victory is a reflection of the effort and dedication of all those who fight and believe in a more sustainable future. To celebrate, we brought together part of the ABSOLAR team to present the 10 benefits of solar energy!”
Businessbostonnews.net

String Inverter Market Expected to Cross $4.6 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 6.3%

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and healthcare is fueling the demand for off–grid solar installations for their respective manufacturing and operations, which in turn drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for string inverter from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan fuels the growth of the market, globally. However, high heat generation from large size string inverters and installation of solar panels in different directions are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Dubai has 298.7 MW under net metering

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that there were 6,727 buildings hosting a PV system under the emirate’s Shams Dubai net metering scheme at the end of March. These systems have a total generation capacity of around 298.7 MW. That figure indicates around 190 MW of new...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: First vessel to operate on solar-powered methanol in Denmark, giant green hydrogen project in China

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk will team up with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first carbon-neutral methanol operated vessel. The methanol facility, which will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2, is expected to start operations in 2023. “REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022,” the company said. The energy will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark. “Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time. This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Grid-scale storage potential in India

A new report by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory states that energy storage could play a significant role in India’s power system. The nation will deploy energy storage capacity in the range of 50 GW to 120 GW (160 GWh to 800 GWh) by 2030. Installations could increase to the range of 180 GW to 800 GW (750 GWh to 4,800 GWh) by 2050, representing between 10% and 25% of total installed power capacity by 2050.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi raises PV wafer prices, new entrant switches on 15 GW of wafer capacity

Monocrystalline module producer Longi announced on Wednesday that the prices of all its PV wafer products will be increased. The new price for M6 wafers with a size of 166 mm and thickness of 170 um increased by RMB0.30 to RMB5.09 (US$0.78) per piece, while the price of its M6 products of the same size and a thickness of 158.75 mm was raised by RMB0.20 to RMB4.99 per piece. The price of M10 wafers with a size of 188 mm and a thickness of 175 um increased by RMB 0.24 to RMB6.11 per piece. The average price increase for all three wafer types was 4.1% compared to the previous value.
Economypv-magazine.com

Trina Solar improves efficiency of 210 mm PERC solar module by 0.5%

Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.53% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm. The result was confirmed by China's National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT).
Aerospace & Defensepv-magazine.com

CIGS solar module for high altitude airship applications

U.S.-based CIGS thin film module manufacturer, Ascent Solar, has recently developed a 25 W laminated PV module that can be used in large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), high-altitude lighter-than-air (LTA) vehicles, and fixed-wing aircraft. The new product, dubbed HL 25 HyperLight, has been designed as a modular power system component...
pv-magazine.com

The best PV tech for Internet-of-Things devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to any network of physical objects that embeds technology to communicate and sense or interact with external environments and their own internal states. The devices that are used in these kinds of networks are mostly wireless sensors, control systems, and technologies for home and building automation, all of which require smart, efficient, and cheap forms of power.
Advocacypv-magazine.com

Novel PV module recycling tech from South Korea

Researchers at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have developed a “non-destructive” solar module recycling technology that is claimed to be able to recover 100% of a module's glass. The novel technique can be applied to either damaged or undamaged panels and works in four steps: The automated dismantling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy