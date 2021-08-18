Council: Public, city staffers in meetings need to wear masks again

Shown at the Anniston City Council meeting on Aug. 17 are, left to right, Millie Harris, Ciara Smith, Mayor Jack Draper, Demetric "D.D." Roberts and Jay Jenkins. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Beginning Wednesday morning visitors at any Anniston-owned building and city workers will be required to wear masks due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Tuesday night work session Councilman Demetric “D.D.” Roberts voiced his concerns, telling the council that he is concerned about the rising number of cases in the area.

“Can we be proactive as the city of Anniston?” Roberts asked the council.

Mayor Jack Draper agreed but was not in favor of shutting anything down.

“We’re having staffing issues due to COVID,” the mayor said.

Councilman Jay Jenkins, who is also a member of the Health Care Authority for the city of Anniston, said RMC is struggling with the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday morning the number of cases at the hospital was 40 and a third COVID-19 treatment wing had to be opened to accommodate the increase in cases, Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins there were only two available ICU beds available in the state as of Tuesday morning and some of the bigger hospital systems, including Mobile, UAB and Huntsville have more than 200 COVID patients.

Jenkins said that non-COVID patients who visit the emergency room are now having to wait much longer due to a shortage of nurses.

“A lot of time we’ve got a bed but we’re dedicating our nursing staff towards addressing COVID patients, and therefore we don’t have a place to move them out of the ER into a regular room because there is not a nurse to take care of them there — because we’ve had to shift those nurses to other parts of the hospital,” said Jenkins.

After the work session Jenkins said the mask rule will require masks in city-owned facilities for the visiting public and for staff when they are meeting with the public or meeting in groups.

“If they are sitting at their desks they don’t need to wear a mask,” said Jenkins.

During the regular meeting which followed the work session the council unanimously approved the individual items on its consent agenda, which included the following:

— A memorandum of understanding between Jacksonville State University and the City of Anniston to design a master trail plan at the Anniston Museum and Gardens.

— A retail beer (off premises only) and retail table wine alcohol application for YAM Business, LLC, Sparkle Mart located at 4022 Bynum Leatherwood Road in the police jurisdiction.

— A retail beer (off premises only) and retail table wine alcohol application for Yego Enterprises, Inc., 431 Sunoco located at 3801 Hwy 431 N within the police jurisdiction.

— A bid for the removing and reroofing of 1025 Gurnee Ave. (formally Moore Printing) to Brown Roofing Co. in the amount of $94,800.

— A bid to repair and resurface the existing six-lane red running track at the Anniston Sports Complex to Lower Bros. in the amount of $84,000.

— Authorized $241,000 from the American Rescue Act fund for self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department.

Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, wanted to let Annistonians know that the city is having technical difficulties with garbage billing and the bills have not been mailed out yet. Hodges said that once the system is repaired, bills will be mailed out and late fees will be waived for at least 30 days.