A new The Morning Show trailer wasn’t the only big Apple TV+ news today. Listen up, T-Mobile users, because your cell company revealed a new streaming deal for customers that promises a whole year of Apple TV+, on them, starting August 25 — no Apple product required! All you need to have is a Magenta or Magenta Max plan, and T-Mobile will give you access to all that Apple TV+ has to offer, including Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon!, Mythic Quest, and, oh yeah, The Morning Show. (The deal even extends to those on certain eligible Sprint plans, thanks to Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile.)