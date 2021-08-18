Cancel
UPDATE 1-Australia wages stubbornly weak in Q2, lockdowns a new drag

By Wayne Cole
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds detail, background)

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian wage growth picked up by less than expected last quarter amid a clampdown on public sector pay, a disappointingly weak outcome given recent coronavirus lockdowns are set to delay recovery even further.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index rose 0.4% in the June quarter, below forecasts of a 0.6% increase.

That lifted annual growth to 1.7%, from 1.5% in the March quarter, but again missed forecasts of 1.9%.

Government cost cutting played a major part with public sector pay up only 0.4% in the quarter, dragging the annual pace to an all-time low of 1.3%. Private sector wages increased 0.5% in the quarter and lifted annual growth to 1.9%.

Overall wage growth hit a record trough of 1.4% late last year in the wake of the first major lockdowns, having trended lower for much of the past decade.

The sluggish figures are a blow for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which wants to see annual wage growth up at 3% or higher in order to drive inflation back into its 2-3% target band.

That was already a tough task given cyclical forces such as globalisation, rapid immigration, the decline of unions, government clampdowns on public sector pay and cost containment by Australian firms.

It is all the harder with more than half the population now in lockdown and unemployment likely to spike back up to around 5.5% in the next few months, from June’s 4.9% level.

