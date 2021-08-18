PSSD establishes mask mandate despite Lee’s executive order

“Are we comfortable with what we’re doing, or is there more that we can do to protect the students?”. This was the thrust of the discussions pertaining to COVID-19 during a Paris Special School District board meeting Tuesday night, which lasted about two hours and attracted about 40 attendees to Inman Middle School, ranging from local citizens, principals and teachers to doctors and school resource officers. Tempers remained calm and only three citizens had comments about everything going on.