PREP VOLLEYBALL: Northridge sweeps Lakeland to start season

MIDDLEBURY — Despite not having one of their main setters due to injury, the Northridge volleyball team was able to knock off Lakeland 25-20, 25-15, 25-9 Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

“(Tuesday’s match) was more about team trust building … it was, ‘Who’s going to show up and play through the entire match,’ and I think they did a good job of playing through that injury and making adjustments at the last minute,” Northridge coach Taeja Davis said.

Stepping up for the Raiders in the setter role was Ashley Penzenik. While she wasn’t the primary option at the position, she still did enough to help her team win.

“She did a great job, based on not having a lot of practice time to get it figured out,” said Davis of Penzenik’s play. “She did a great job. A great senior stepping up. She’s a big utility player.”

The first set proved to be the closest on the night, as both teams traded the lead to start. Northridge finally created some separation, going up 14-11 and forcing Lakeland coach Stephanie Dunkel to call a timeout. The timeout did little to slow the Raiders momentum, though, as they’d go on to take the set 25-20.

“It was kind of what like I was saying before: they just had to get used to playing with a new setter,” said Davis for what caused the slow start for Northridge. “It’s a whole new feel and having to trust each other on the court. It was a whole new six (players) on each rotation, but they were pushing through the change.”

From there, it was all Northridge. After the second set was briefly tied at three, the Raiders went on an 8-1 run to open up an 11-4 lead. Lakeland would get as close as 13-9 in the second set, but Northridge then closed on a 12-6 run to win the set comfortably.

The third set followed a similar script, with the Raiders going up 6-2 early. They’d put it into overdrive from there, giving the Lakers no chance at a comeback. Junior Alyssa Sloop served the last few points of the match to close out the win for Northridge.

“I think it’s all a mindset,” said Davis of what changed for her team in the second and third sets. “I think they changed their attitude. They started controlling the communication, and they gave it 100 percent.”

Leading the way for Northridge was senior Abby Martin with six kills, senior Abby Hostetler with 17 assists and Sloop with five digs.

For Lakeland, they were led by juniors Faith Riehl and Lauren Leu, who had five kills each. Freshman Adelyn Dininny had 10 assists and Riehl added 10 digs.

Despite the opening-night victory, Davis knows there’s still room for improvement with her team.

“I think it’s effective; it helps your mindset,” said Davis on starting the season with a win. “But we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of work to do. It’s a good start, but we’re definitely still on the upswing.”

Lakeland is back in action Wednesday night when they host DeKalb. Northridge visits Jimtown for its next match on Thursday.